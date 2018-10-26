Kailua-Kona man sentenced for sexually exploiting teen, her 2-year-old child

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kailua-Kona man was sentenced Thursday to 24 years behind bars for producing child pornography that involved a 15-year-old girl and her 2-year-old daughter.
As part of his sentence, 46-year-old Michael Phillip Patrakis must also forfeit some electronic devices and register as a sex offender.
In March, Patrakis pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually exploiting a minor, one count for each victim.
Court documents say the 15-year-old rented a room from Patrakis in Kailua-Kona. He engaged in a sexual relationship with her, and then produced depictions of her engaging in sexually explicit conduct.
Patrakis previously told authorities that the teen told him she was 18.
Patrakis also periodically watched the teen’s child when she was at work. It’s at those times, authorities said, that Patrakis took photos of the girl with “lascivious exhibitions of her genitals,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii said, in a news release.
At his sentencing, U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi said Patrakis' action caused “incalculable harm."
