HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Walter Hanog says that if it weren’t for Healthcare Hero Valerie Janikowski, he may have lost his legs.
Nurse Valerie Janikowski went to his house every day to clean and dress his ulcers. Slowly they began to heal.
As the neuropathy worsened, Valerie helped Wally with things that were difficult to do alone. Like administering insulin shots.
She would go to his house, set up, administer and monitor the IV drip. Set up his weekly medicine boxes to make sure he took his medicine.
Now Hanog is able to walk again, and knows that Janikowski helped make it possible.
