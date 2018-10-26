Hawaiian Word of the Day: Palekana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today’s Hawaiian word of the day is “Palekana”.
The word palekana means to be safe and protected. Palekana is also used to ward off danger and express the actions of being safe.
Used in a sentence “E huakaʻi me ka palekana” which translates to “Travel safely on your journey”.
Our kupuna were amazing voyagers and travelers, but no matter how far you travel you must always go with palekana, being mindful of your actions and words in a new place.
Palekana can be achieved through pule or prayer and by remaining in harmony with your travelling fellows and those you encounter.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.