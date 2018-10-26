2 Hawaii athletes compete in Invictus Games

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Hawaii athletes are representing the state — and the United States — in the 2018 Invictus Games in Sydney.
The games, established by Prince Harry in 2014, brings together wounded and injured veterans from 18 nations to compete in different sporting events.
Honolulu native Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Raina Hockenberry competed in powerlifting, cycling, and swimming.
She says she won the gold for the 50-meter freestyle and missed the gold in the 100-meter freestyle by just .1 seconds.
In 2014, while deployed in Afghanistan, Hockenberry was shot five times by an Afghan soldier they were training and suffered significant injuries to her leg, groin, and stomach.
She says competing alongside wounded warriors like herself, from all over the world, is inspiring.
“We are showing the world that we may not be the picture-perfect athlete — I’m obviously not — but just go out and do it and as long as you try you conquer anything,” Hockenberry said.
Also from Hawaii: Army Capt. Steve Bortle.
The Ewa Beach native fell in love with cycling and sitting volleyball after recovering from a shoulder injury.
