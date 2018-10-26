Arborist reunites with the people who saved his life

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There was a special reunion Thursday at Foster Botanical Garden: An arborist was finally able to meet the heroes who saved his life earlier this month.
Ivan Asato, 49, was helping with maintenance on trees at the botanical garden when he collapsed Oct. 4.
Employees at the gardens and some of his coworkers jumped into action, performing CPR and using an AED to restart his heart.
Asato is the first person saved with an AED at a city facility since a law mandating the devices be in every city building went into effect in January.
“We could have been mourning the tragic loss of an arborist who was working at one of our gardens,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell, in a news release. “Instead, on this day, we have the opportunity to recognize the heroism of these Foster Botanical Garden and HTM workers and show appreciation for the existence of a nearby AED which helped save Asato’s life. We are incredibly grateful.”
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.