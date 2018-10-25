Wong named finalist for Golden Glove

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Warrior baseball star Kolten Wong has been named a finalist for a 2018 Golden Glove.
Wong has turned 73 double-plays while committing just nine errors this season. His fielding percentage sits at .981.
The 27-year-old Hawaii native is a second baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals and is already considered to be one of the fielders at his position in the MLB despite never winning a Golden Glove to this point.
A Golden Glove award recognizes a player for being one of the best defenders at his position in the MLB.
The winners will be announced on November 4.
