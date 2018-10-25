Sunrise Open House: Kaimuki

On today's Sunrise Open House, we're focusing on Kaimuki single family homes.
There are 15 actively listed for sale ranging in price from $588,000 to $2 million dollars.
Let's start with something small.... a home priced at a million.
This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bath cottage with parking for 2.
There's 532 square feet of interior space and the home sits on a lot of 2,100 square feet.
Built in 1928, the home was recently remodeled with hardwood floors, Sub-Zero and Fisher/Paykel kitchen appliances, Mitsubishi Split AC, a natural gas hot water system, and a yard sprinkler system.
There's a new roof with copper gutters, plantation shutters, double walls, crown molding, and much more.
This 11th Avenue home is priced at $1,000,000.
Next up, something a little bigger... almost 1,400 square feet of living space on a lot of more than 5,000 square feet.
This is a 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, with a 2 car garage.
There's a vaulted ceiling, large kitchen, and mature fruit trees.
According to the listing, with a little TLC, this house could become your forever home.
A Luakaha Street 3 bedroom listed at $1,299,000.
We will finish with something on 16th Avenue that's even bigger... an 11,000 square foot lot with 3 separate dwellings.
There are 6 bedrooms, 4 baths, and parking for 2.
The interior living space totals almost 2,300 square feet in the 3 dwellings.
The smaller dwellings could provide space for a relative or bring you some rental income.
This 16th Avenue property is offered at $1,995,000.
If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.
For more information on these and other listings, please visit http://www.hicentral.com/openhouses.php
