Hundreds of prawn dead in poisoned Big Island streams; suspects sought

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several streams in East Hawaii appear to have been poisoned earlier this month, after hundreds of dead Tahitian prawns were found floating in the streams.
The state Department of Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement are searching Wednesday for two men believed to be connected with the apparent poisonings.
On the morning of Oct. 1, two men attempted to sneak into the Hawaii Tropical Botanical Garden, where they were met by staff and asked to leave until they paid the garden’s entrance fee.
Officers believe the men sneaked back into the garden by crawling under a security fence that runs across a stream.
Later that morning, the men were caught on surveillance cameras.
The following day, maintenance staff at the garden spotted hundreds of dead and near-dead prawns floating in stream pools.
Inspectors from the State Department of Agriculture were called in by DOCARE to collect samples for testing and analysis. The results of DOA’s testing have not been released yet.
However, a few days after the men crawled into the garden, DOCARE officers checked several streams and ponds above the garden and found more dead prawns and a bottle of pesticide.
Officers noticed that all the prawns in the water below the bottle were dead, while the prawns above it were alive.
DOCARE officers are searching for answers and would like to question two men matching the following descriptions: A man in his mid-20s, weighing 135 pounds with black hair; and another man in his mid-30s, weighing 145 pounds with black hair in a short ponytail.
The streams that were apparently poisoned are in the Onomea Papaikou/Pepeekeo area and include Alakahi Stream.
In May, DLNR and DOCARE warned residents to avoid buying prawns from road side stands or any place where they didn’t know the source.
No evidence has been found of people becoming sick from eating prawns killed by poison, though stories have been circulating in the community that people have gotten sick from eating them.
It’s a Class C felony to poison streams or rivers in the state.
DOCARE officers have encountered men hauling 50-pound bags of prawns from East Hawaii waterways before and have tried to contact roadside vendors. In all instances, there wasn’t enough evidence to confirm a poisoning or people took off before officers could talk to them.
Anyone with information on the suspected stream poisonings should call DOCARE at 808-933-3460.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.