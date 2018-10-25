Scammers impersonating local fire departments over the phone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Have you received a call lately appearing to be from local firefighters or police asking for donations?
If so, it’s a scam, according to local officials.
Over the last week, fire departments across the state have been made aware of the phony solicitation calls.
“The calls have been coming from multiple phone numbers from different area codes, usually on behalf of the ‘fire fighter’s fund’ or the ‘police association.’ Both fire and police officials have confirmed that these phone calls are not legitimate and advise the public that neither department solicit donations over the phone,” a Maui County spokesperson said in a news release.
If you get a call, officials urge you to never give out personal information over the phone. Instead, report it by calling your local police department’s non-emergency line.
