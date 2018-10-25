Quiet trade wind weather, but more rain on the horizon

Low clouds and some embedded showers will be moving in on the trade winds for the next few days. The atmosphere has a little more moisture, but remains relatively stable, meaning most of the showers will be for the usual windward and mauka areas, mainly at night and in the morning. The Kona side of the Big Island will also see a chance of afternoon showers.
Some changes will be on the way as a large low pressure system approaches the islands from the northwest early next week. Winds will shift and become more southerly by Monday as the system pushes a cold front through the state, starting with Kauai. We’re expecting a lot of moisture to be drawn up from the south, and there’s the potential for widespread heavy rain, flash flooding and thunderstorms around Monday and Tuesday. The details are still being fine-tuned.
More high surf is expected for south-facing shores, which are still under a high surf advisory through 6 p.m. Friday. The latest swell will peak at 8 to 12 feet, with another reinforcement due Friday. North shores will also have a boost with some slightly overhead sets. For mariners, a small craft advisory remains in effect for the windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
