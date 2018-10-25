Octogenarian Hilo doctor charged with 40 counts of prescribing painkillers for no medical purpose

Dr. Ernest Bade and four employees were arrested for alleged drug trafficking in a raid by federal agents. The women, Yvonne Caitano, Sheena Strong, Marie Benevides and Theresa Saltus are accused of flying to other islands to fill Dr. Bade's prescriptions for opioids when Hilo pharmacies cut him off. (Kawano, Lynn)
By HNN Staff | October 25, 2018

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 80-year-old Hilo doctor whose medical offices were raided last week following a years-long investigation has been charged with 40 counts of distributing a controlled substance without a legitimate medical purpose.

Dr. Ernest Bade and four women who work for him at Bade Medical Clinic are facing drug trafficking charges after a three year investigation by the DEA.
Federal authorities have been investigating Dr. Ernest Bade and his clinic since 2015.

Last week, Hawaii News Now reported on the raid and Bade’s arrest. Four of his employees are also facing counts linked to the case: His office manager Yvonne Caitano, and office assistants Sheena Strong, Marie Benevides, and Theresa Saltus were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances.

Court records show Bade and his employees went to extraordinary lengths to distribute controlled substances. In one case, authorities allege, Bade prescribed an undercover agent painkillers without even doing an examination.

The documents also show that Saltus, Caitano and Strong would regularly fly from Hilo to Kahului to fill prescriptions signed by Bade for high quantities of opioids, including oxycodone, morphine, fentanyl and hydrocodone.

The women would allegedly visit two pharmacies on Maui because the office was cut off by Hilo pharmacies.

If convicted, Bade could face up to 20 years in prison.

“It is no secret that an opioid epidemic is sweeping through this country, leaving lost lives and shattered communities in its wake,” said U.S. Attorney Kenji Price, in a news release.

“The problem is multifaceted and requires an all-hands-on-deck response. And as federal officials charged with protecting and serving the people of Hawaii, we plan to do everything in our power to prevent the opioid epidemic from taking hold here in the Islands.”

