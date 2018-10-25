Newly-engaged couple describes terrifying moments before chopper crashed in Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Illinois couple who survived a tour helicopter crash off Kaneohe Bay say they didn’t think they were going to make it out alive.
“I didn’t think I was going to survive the crash. It all happened so fast,” said Carli McConaughy, who was visiting Hawaii with her fiancee, Adam Barnett.
The two, who spoke to WGN-TV in Chicago, said they booked the sightseeing tour Monday — the last day of their vacation. Just the day before, they’d gotten engaged.
They say they were touring Oahu when their helicopter pilot suddenly slumped over.
“At first I thought he was playing a bad trick on us,” McConaughy said. “And then when I realized, oh no, he’s not waking up, I didn’t know what to do.”
Barnett said the crash was "one of the loudest things I could remember."
“The pilot was passed out on top of her,” Barnett said.
Barnett said about 1,000 feet above the water, he yelled from the back seat, telling McConaughy to grab the controls and “pull up.”
She did, slowing the chopper’s free fall enough to save their lives.
The couple was able to get out of the wreckage and worked together to pull the pilot to safety.
The pilot, who has not yet been identified, also survived the crash.
The FAA and NTSB are still investigating the incident.
