Money falls out of armored van in Kalihi

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kalihi street was covered in money on Thursday morning after an armored van apparently spilled some of its cargo.
The incident happened about 9:30 a.m. on Kalani Street.
Employees from the cash-handling company Loomis were seen sweeping up coins and cash, reaching under cars to get the last of the money.
The company also called police for traffic control while they cleaned up.
Loomis representatives on the scene declined to speak on the record.
