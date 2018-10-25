Local Connection: Chief Ballard & HPD’s Advancement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Last week on not just one but two occasions, Honolulu police chief Susan Ballard released video and audio of the moments that led to officers fatally shooting suspects in a confrontation.
It would not be remarkable in most big cities — where this has become standard operating procedure — but for the Honolulu Police Department, this was a huge step forward.
Chief Ballard has promised a more open relationship with the public and she is putting action behind that promise.
While the prior chief stalled on reforms like Body cameras, Chief Ballard got it done. She has faced criticism and even legal action from the union – whose job it is to protect the privacy and legal rights of officers.
But the Chief has shown firmness that will help the public see the truth – that police officers nearly 100 percent of the time do their duty responsibly, respectfully and professionally.
Those that do not will not be able to hide behind the protective policies of the past.
This is truly a new beginning for a police department that has been under a cloud for too long and has learned that sunshine is better both for those who serve, and those who are served.
