Lighter trade winds and a few windward showers expected

Typical trade wind weather will stay over the islands with a few showers windward and mauka. Some of those showers may be carried to leeward areas, especially during nights and mornings. Rainfall totals should be light. The trade winds will slow down slightly Thursday and Friday, but pick up speed again into the weekend.
A head’s up for some major changes on the horizon: a large low pressure system is expected to drop down toward the state from the northwest and push a cold front through the islands early next week. Winds will become southeast ahead of the front, which will draw up abundant moisture and result in widespread and possibly heavy showers. We’ll keep you posted.
A high surf advisory remains posted for the south-facing shores of all islands due to the latest south-southwest swell. Waves of 8 to 12 feet are possible, with a reinforcing swell arriving Friday. A north-northwest swell will also bring some overhead sets to north shores.
