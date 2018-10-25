Kealoha’s seized Hawaii Kai home lost value, appraisals come in below what they bought it for

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three appraisals of the former residence of Louis and Katherine Kealoha came in under what the, once power couple paid for it in 2013.
The four bedroom, three bath, two-story home with a pool, is in the 7000 block of Niumalu Loop.
It was purchased for $1.25M.
But court records show the home was appraised by three different companies, the highest being $1.2M and the median value was $1.168M.
Hawaii News Now was there as the property was seized by the federal government earlier this month.
Katherine Kealoha took video of our cameraman using her cell phone and she ordered food as they moved their belongings out of the home which fell into foreclosure after the former police chief and former deputy prosecutor stopped paying the mortgage as the FBI closed in on indicting them.
Both are facing more than 20 counts of federal charges including conspiracy to obstruct justice, identity theft, and civil rights violations. They’ll have two separate trials next year.
The Uniform Residential Appraisal Report notes that the property is in foreclosure proceedings and that the owners are “well known public figures currently battling many legal issues.”
The report further states that the Kealohas alleged crimes do “not appear to adversely affect the marketability of the subject property.”
Hawaii Central Federal Credit Union plans on listing the property for $1.3M.
