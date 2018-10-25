Kaneohe church’s igloo-like dome shelters to house homeless families October 24, 2018 at 3:04 PM HST - Updated October 24 at 3:08 PM A Kaneohe church has spent the past two years creating these dome shelters to house homeless families on its grounds. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now) A Kaneohe church has spent the past two years creating these dome shelters to house homeless families on its grounds. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now) A Kaneohe church has spent the past two years creating these dome shelters to house homeless families on its grounds. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now) A Kaneohe church has spent the past two years creating these dome shelters to house homeless families on its grounds. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now) A Kaneohe church has spent the past two years creating these dome shelters to house homeless families on its grounds. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now) A Kaneohe church has spent the past two years creating these dome shelters to house homeless families on its grounds. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now) A Kaneohe church has spent the past two years creating these dome shelters to house homeless families on its grounds. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now) A Kaneohe church has spent the past two years creating these dome shelters to house homeless families on its grounds. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now) A Kaneohe church has spent the past two years creating these dome shelters to house homeless families on its grounds. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now) A Kaneohe church has spent the past two years creating these dome shelters to house homeless families on its grounds. (Image: Hawaii News Now) (Hawaii News Now)