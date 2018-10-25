On 2 islands, almost 4K people total have been arrested for DUI so far this year

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu: 3,047. Hawaii Island: 891.
That’s the number of people so far that have been arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant in 2018, according to police.
Honolulu’s figure represents arrests between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, 2018 while Hawaii Island’s number reflects the start of the year up until Oct. 21.
Figures from Kauai and Maui County were not immediately available.
Let’s break down the numbers: On Oahu, the 3,047 arrests that have taken place is lower than the arrests that happened during the same time in 2017 — but not by much.
A Honolulu Police Department spokeswoman said during this time in 2017, 65 more people were arrested, bringing the total number to 3,112 arrests.
On Hawaii Island, this time last year saw 929 DUI arrests compared to 891 this year, which is a 4.1 percent decrease. Of the 891 arrests, exactly 13 of those occurred last week between Oct. 15 and Oct 21.
Of those 13 arrests, three of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents and two were under the age of 21, police said.
The Kona, South Hilo and Puna districts saw the highest number of arrests.
The lower numbers could indicate that less people are risking their lives behind the wheel by driving while intoxicated — or less people are getting caught. Whatever the reason may be, there is no doubt that 2018 has been a deadly year on Hawaii roads.
The State Department of transportation says there have been 98 traffic-related deaths statewide this year compared to 78 by October last year.
As the holiday season quickly approaches, police will be increasing the amount of DUI checkpoints around the state.
Penalties for being convicted of driving drunk include a revocation of your license, hefty fines and jail time.
Officials encourage motorists to drive safe, drive smart and drive with caution to prevent another death on Hawaii’s road.
As HPD says in their campaign against drunk driving: “Drive sober or get pulled over.”
