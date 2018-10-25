Duke statue, Chinaman’s Hat, Kalakaua: This boy is winning when it comes to Halloween costumes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young Hawaii boy and his father are honoring Hawaii’s ali’i with their annual Halloween tradition — and it’s just about the cutest thing when it comes to island-style costumes.
Ever since Kaili Kaimimoku’s was one, he, with the help of his father, have entered costume contests around Oahu. Seven years later, he’s still at it, coming up with unique costumes that honor Hawaii’s most notable figures.
Last week, he won the top prize in Sea Life Park’s costume contest with his impressive and highly elaborate portrayal of King Kalakaua. Complete with adornments, a sash and even a fake beard, he pulled of a representation worthy of the crown.
Creating these local costumes is something they look forward to every year.
In the past, they’ve created some of the most original costumes ranging from the Duke Kahanamoku Statue, to Nainoa Thompson on Hokule`a, and even Chinaman’s Hat.
Kaili’s father says it’s a chance to educate his 7-year-old son about the people who helped shape Hawaii and what it means to be Hawaiian.
Every year, they select a person together, learn about that individual and go to important places tied to the costume to fully immerse themselves in the story and grasp the spirit.
