Elderly woman’s purse snatched in recent Chinatown robbery

CHINATOWN (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anyone with tips regarding a recent robbery of an elderly woman in Chinatown is being asked to come forward according to Honolulu CrimeStoppers.
The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 17.
Honolulu CrimeStoppers said an elderly woman was walking along River Street near the Chinese Cultural Plaza when an unidentified male came up from behind the woman and grabbed her purse.
It was all captured on a nearby surveillance camera.
In the video, there is a brief struggle between the two, and the woman is seen falling to the ground. The suspect then runs away westbound on North Kukui Street.
Police have classified the incident as second-degree robbery.
Police were unable to provide a description of the male.
Anyone with tips is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
No word on if the victim suffered any injuries.
