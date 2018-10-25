Baldemor named UH Athletics Associate A.D.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Former ‘Ahahui Koa Ānuenue Executive Director Vince Baldemor has been named the new Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, director of athletics David Matlin announced.
“We are excited to welcome Vince back to the University of Hawai‘i Athletics ‘ohana,” Matlin said. “Vince brings a can-do attitude coupled with great experience and passion.”
Baldemor’s new position, will allow him to oversee the department’s external relations including fundraising, media relations, marketing, and digital media.
Since January of 2014 Baldemor was the Executive Athletics Director at Division II Hawai‘i Pacific University in Honolulu. He oversaw 14 collegiate teams while working to increase the visibility of the program both in the local community and nationally.
“I look forward to working with David Matlin, the coaches and staff to continue on the success they’ve built over the years,” Baldemor said. “We have a lot of work to do and I’m excited about the opportunity that lies ahead. College athletics plays a vital role in bridging the community and university, and I’m grateful for what we can achieve working together.”
Baldemor also serves as a member of the National Association of Collegiate Directors of America and the Division II Athletics Directors Association.
