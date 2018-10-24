Woman acquitted of killing twin sister in Maui car crash to appear on Dr. Phil

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been two years since an SUV plunged off a cliff along Maui’s Hana Highway, leaving a woman dead and her twin alive — but facing accusations she was responsible for her sister’s death.
Alexandria Duval has since been exonerated for murder and she is now sitting down with talk show host Dr. Phil to talk about the 2016 crash that killed her twin sister, Anastasia.
Prosecutors accused Alexandria Duval of trying to kill her sister in an apparent murder-suicide attempt.
Witnesses said the sisters were arguing moments before their SUV, which was going at nearly 50 mph, plunged 200 feet off a cliff along the Hana Highway in 2016.
Ultimately, Judge Peter Cahill said state prosecutors did not prove that Duval intentionally tried to kill her sister.
In his decision, the judge said he believed the most important evidence in the case had been found in Anastasia Duval’s hands.
“That tells me that in the critical period, the deceased pulled her sister’s hair so hard that she could yank it out of her scalp,” he said.
Cahill later noted that he believed the pulling of Alexandria’s hair by Anastasia was what caused her to lose control of the vehicle.
The Duval twins were well-known yoga instructors in Florida, and also linked to a number of scams.
The full interview with Duval airs Thursday on Dr. Phil.
