Waikiki gun range employee stops man from shooting himself

By HNN Staff | October 24, 2018 at 7:48 AM HST - Updated October 24 at 7:48 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A worker at a gun range in Waikiki stopped a man from shooting himself on Sunday night, Honolulu police said.

According to a police bulletin, a 45-year-old man was shooting at the range around 6:50 p.m. when he pointed the gun at himself.

The 31-year-old employee then tried to wrestle the firearm away from the man.

During the struggle, the gun went off, but no one was injured.

The man who tried to shoot himself ran off, but he was located Tuesday and transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police have opened a reckless endangering case as they continue to investigate.

