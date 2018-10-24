Wahine Libero Akiu named Big West conference defensive player of the week

IRVINE, California - University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball player Reyn “Tita” Akiu earned her second Big West Defensive Player of the Week award on Tuesday.
Akiu helped the Rainbow Wahine to a pair of road sweeps at UC Riverside and Cal State Fullerton. The former Kamehameha star recorded back-to-back match-highs in digs (19) against the Highlanders and Titans.
“It’s really great,” said Akiu. " I think it just shows kind of that I’m doing my job and hopefully I can get better at it."
This season, Akiu has registered double-digit digs in 18 of UH’s 19 matches this year including six matches with 20 digs or more.
The Rainbow Wahine will next play their biggest match of the season this Friday against defending Big West champs and undefeated No. 11 Cal Poly. The schedule does not get any easier for the Wahine as they follow Cal Poly with a tough match vs. UC Santa Barbara on Saturday, Oct. 27.
Both matches are slated to start at 7:00 p.m. in the Stan Sheriff Center. Friday night is FREE YOUTH NIGHT and it is a WHITE OUT so fans are encouraged to wear white and cheer the Wahine on.
