Super Typhoon Yutu bears down on Guam, Northern Mariana Islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Super Typhoon Yutu is bearing down on the Northern Mariana Islands and Guam as the most powerful storm of the year.
At last check, the center of the storm was approximately 50 miles from Saipan and 120 miles from Guam, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, which tracks tropical cyclones in the Western Pacific.
The storm had maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, making it a Category 5 storm.
The National Weather Service in Guam has posted a typhoon warning for regions including Rota, Tinian, Saipan, Guam, Alamagan, Pagan and Agrihan.
Several other alerts, including a flash flood warning, have also been posted.
As Yutu moves through the region, it is expected to bring torrential rain, extremely powerful winds and massive waves.
“Devastating damage” is expected, the National Weather Service says.
