Sunrise Shape Up: Total body workout
October 24, 2018 at 10:59 AM HST - Updated October 24 at 11:00 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -In this week’s Sunrise Shape Up, Bryan Watkins and Phil Martin show Steve a total body workout.

High Intensity Interval Training

We challenge you the viewers to step out of your comfort zone and into a another HIIT challenge with us! Complete as many rounds of the below routine within 20 minutes with minimal rest. Try this workout routine three times a week between now and our next segment.

Lower body

· Alternating lunges 10 reps

· Jump squats 10 reps

· Sprinting in place 10 secs (Max speed)

Mid section

· Standard plank 10 secs

· Straight arm plank with shoulder touches 10 reps alternating

· Alternating leg raises or scissors 10 reps

Upper body

· Dumbbell bicep curl to shoulder press 10 reps

