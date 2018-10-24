Sunrise Shape Up: Total body workout

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -In this week’s Sunrise Shape Up, Bryan Watkins and Phil Martin show Steve a total body workout.
High Intensity Interval Training
We challenge you the viewers to step out of your comfort zone and into a another HIIT challenge with us! Complete as many rounds of the below routine within 20 minutes with minimal rest. Try this workout routine three times a week between now and our next segment.
Lower body
· Alternating lunges 10 reps
· Jump squats 10 reps
· Sprinting in place 10 secs (Max speed)
Mid section
· Standard plank 10 secs
· Straight arm plank with shoulder touches 10 reps alternating
· Alternating leg raises or scissors 10 reps
Upper body
· Dumbbell bicep curl to shoulder press 10 reps
