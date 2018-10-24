Well-known marine biologist found alive, after being presumed missing off Kauai’s north shore

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A well-known marine biologist is safe and sound on shore, after being presumed missing off Kauai’s north shore.
Rescue crews were searching Tuesday afternoon for 64-year-old Terry Lilley after his kayak was found two miles off Kauai’s north shore.
“It’s a false alarm. I’m sitting here watching the sunset at Anini and thank you for everyone for being concerned,” Lilley said. “I wish the coast guard didn’t have to spend that much looking for me because I’m sitting here right on land.”
Personnel from the Coast Guard, Kauai Fire, and Ocean Safety and Lifeguard Services participated in the search.
Kauai Fire reported they found a green kayak floating about two miles offshore earlier Tuesday afternoon.
“The kayak was found offshore and determined to be Lilley’s,” said Sam Gardner, a search and rescue controller with Coast Guard Sector Honolulu.
The Coast Guard joined the search around 3:40 p.m.
In the rescue area, winds are reported at 15 miles per hour, with scattered showers and waves up to five feet.
