Propane scare prompts brief shutdown of Highway 130 on Hawaii Island

HAWAII ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small leaking propane tank on the side of a Hawaii Island highway caused a brief scare Tuesday morning.
The Hawaii County Fire Department responded to a portion of Highway 130 just 200 yards east of the Keeau Transfer Station around 9:30 a.m. after a 5-gallon tank was seen unattended near the road. Officials say propane was leaking from the tank through a small hole on the top.
To eliminate the possibility of an ignition source, crews shut down the Hilo-bound lanes of traffic.
Hazmat personnel on scene conducted a controlled release of the propane, emptying the tank. Firefighters remained on scene as a precaution.
Crews took the incident seriously in light of a recent fire on Oahu that killed a mother and a child. Fire investigators say propane vapors were ignited, causing the deadly blaze.
The public is reminded to handle propane with extreme caution.
“Make sure your valves are nice and tight and turned off [and] you’re diligent about handling it,” Frank Suster, a safety and facilities manager at City Mill said.
Highway 130 was reopened just before 11 a.m.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.