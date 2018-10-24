The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveils Class of 2019 inductees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame unveiled its Class of 2019 earlier today, featuring four new inductees out of a list of 12 finalists.
The four inductees are Joe Salave'a, Dan Saleaumua, Lofa Tatupu and Marques Tuiasosopo.
“On behalf of our Board of Directors, we congratulate the Class of 2019,” said Jesse Sapolu, Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Chairman, Co-Founder and Inductee. “Their accomplishments on and off the field make each of them truly worthy of this recognition.”
The Class of 2019 will be honored during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend and during the Polynesian Bowl on January 18 and 19, 2019. The Polynesian High School, College and Professional Players of Year honorees will be announced later this year.
