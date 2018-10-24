Portion of Kalihi Street closed due to low hanging wires

There was no major damage to a home after a low hanging wire caused a scare Tuesday evening.
October 23, 2018

KALIHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A portion of Kalihi Street is blocked off Tuesday night as emergency crews respond to a low handing wire.

Honolulu police initially said a utility pole fell on a home, but that wasn’t the case according to our HNN crew on the scene, who was told by an officer there were low hanging wires.

The scene was located in the vicinity of 2630 Kalihi Street.

The road is completely blocked. Traffic is being rerouted onto surface streets.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

