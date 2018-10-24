More showers riding in on the trade winds

Some umbrella weather is likely, especially over windward and mauka sections, for the next few days as an area of enhanced moisture moves close to the islands. Maui and the Big Island will have the potential for the wettest weather, but the rest of the state will also see an uptick in windward and mauka showers. Trades will also be locally breezy in the 10 to 20 mile per hour range.
Some major changes are expected early next week as a cold front approaches the islands. Winds are forecast to turn more southeasterly and tap into abundant tropical moisture while an upper trough will add instability. The details are still being worked out, but the bottom line is that there could be much wetter weather to start the work week. Stay tuned.
Meanwhile, surf on south shores will remain active with a few swells coming in Wednesday and again Friday. The high surf advisory remains in effect until Wednesday afternoon, but may be extended. This long period of elevated surf for south shores will likely finally come to an end early next week. There’s also a north-northwest swell that will peak Wednesday, with a more reinforcements close behind. A small craft advisory also is up for the windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
