Man wanted for allegedly shooting photo up woman’s skirt at Walmart

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who’s wanted for allegedly using his cell phone to shoot a photo up a woman’s skirt at Mililani Walmart.
The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.
Police said the man took the photos without the woman’s permission. When the victim confronted the man, he left the store, police said.
He’s wanted for second-degree violation of privacy.
Police describe the suspect as in his mid-30s, about 5-foot-6 and weighing 200 pounds. He has short black hair, a long black beard and brown eyes. He also has tattoos on both of his calves, and stretched ear lobes.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call CrimeStopper at 955-8300.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.