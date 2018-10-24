Man charged with arson in connection with blaze at Kapahulu home

KAPAHULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 50-year-old man has been charged with first-degree arson in connection with Kapahulu house fire over the weekend.
Christopher Paikai was arrested Sunday after his two-story home on Brokaw Street went up in flames.
Firefighters found a vehicle burning in the garage, and those flames ended up spreading to the house.
Witnesses say they saw Paikai near the home when the flames started. His bail is set at $100,000.
Damage to the home and its contents was estimated at $640,000.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.