Kilauea tops list of ‘very high threat’ volcanoes across US

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea may be quiet, but it’s anything but dormant.
In fact, a new USGS report gives Kilauea the highest threat assessment among volcanoes in the United States.
Mount St. Helens is no. 2 on the list.
The report, released Wednesday, is designed to help policymakers, scientists and those living near volcanoes better understand the risks.
Kilauea was given an overall “threat score” of 263, compared to Mount St. Helens' 235 and Mount Ranier’s 203.
The scoring system takes into account the likelihood of eruption and the risk of an eruption to nearby populations.
Not surprisingly, Kilauea has been deemed a "very high" threat for decades.
In May, the volcano started erupting in lower Puna, forcing thousands to evacuate and eventually destroying whole communities and hundreds of homes. The eruptions have since stopped, but geologists warn that they could start up again at any time.
The USGS report also characterized Mauna Loa as a “very high threat” volcano. It was 16th on the ranking, which included 161 volcanoes across the nation and in U.S. territories.
Haleakala was ranked 86th on the list, while Mauna Kea was ranked 106th — as a “moderate” threat.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.