HPD to graduate 19 new officers from training, who come from all walks of life

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the 189th police recruit class will be awarded their badges on Wednesday.
This graduating class is made up of 19 individuals from all backgrounds including: a former teacher, pastry chef, Marine, commercial fishermen and firefighter.
The recruits will be honored in a graduation ceremony for all of their hard work and training during the past six months.
Police recruits undergo extensive academic study and physical fitness training to prepare for the job.
The new officers will join the field training and evaluation program, where they will pair up with a seasoned officer to gain experience in the field.
The ceremony will be held on Wednesday Oct. 24 at McKinley High School’s auditorium at 6 p.m. and is open the public.
