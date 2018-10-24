Healthcare Hero: Lesley Yoshimori

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Registered nurse Lesley Yoshimori often juggles as many as 40 patients at once, yet she still spends time to treat each one with extra care.
Yoshimori is a case manager at Tripler Army Medical Center, meaning that the most complicated and severely ill patients come to her.
She helps them with the myriad of doctors, technicians and tests that they need not just in Tripler but anywhere in the nation.
No matter how young or old the patient though, Lesley Yoshimori connects professionally and more importantly, personally.
Yoshimori’s patients say that they aren’t just a number to her, but instead individuals, and that she cares for each of them with a golden heart.
