Healthcare Hero: Dr. Christie Izutsu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The family of Richard Kaneshiro says that Dr. Christie Izutsu went above and beyond her role as a doctor when treating their beloved father and husband.
Kaneshiro was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in 2015 and then a year-and-a-half later suffered acute kidney damage.
Dr. Izutsu was his nephrologist at the time, but also worked with his other doctors to figure out the best treatment based on his chemotherapy.
The family says that Dr. Christie answered every question they had, and when Kaneshiro passed away in February, she was one of the first to call and offer her condolences.
