Health Care Hero: Dr. Rebecca Sawai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer, Jeffrey Peterson was unsure if he wanted to undergo chemo and surgeries.
That is until he met Dr. Rebecca Sawai, who convinced him to go through with it.
It’s now been almost 2 years since Jeff’s surgery. Since then, he’s watched both of his sons get married, and met his new grandson.
Tremendous life moments, which he says is all thanks to Dr. Sawai who fought for him from the beginning.
