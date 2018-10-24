A few more windward showers possible, and there’s still more surf

Trade winds will keep blowing over the state for the next several days, with a higher chance of showers for windward and mauka areas as a disturbance passes to the south of the islands. The winds will drop down a bit Thursday and Friday as a weakening cold front approaches from the northwest, but should ramp back up for the weekend.
Some major changes are expected come Monday, with a large low pressure system developing northwest of the state that could push a front through the islands. Winds will likely turn more southeasterly ahead of the front, bringing in more tropical moisture over the state. The details are still being fine-tuned, but just be aware that there could be heavier showers next week.
The south shore surf isn’t quitting yet. The high surf advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Friday as a new south-southwest swell arrives that could peak Thursday in the 8 to 12 foot range. Another swell is expected on Friday. There’s also a north-northwest swell that will boost surf for north shores, but still below advisory levels. For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through 6 a.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.