A few more windward showers possible, and there’s still more surf

The south shore surf isn’t quitting yet. The high surf advisory has been extended until 6 p.m. Friday as a new south-southwest swell arrives that could peak Thursday in the 8 to 12 foot range. Another swell is expected on Friday. There’s also a north-northwest swell that will boost surf for north shores, but still below advisory levels. For mariners, a small craft advisory is up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island through 6 a.m. Thursday.