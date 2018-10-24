Dream Big Teacher Challenge: Music teacher proposes Hawaii’s very own Music Olympics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A music teacher at Niu Valley Middle School has a shot at a huge $100,000 award from Farmers Insurance.
Zachary Morita wants to create a Niu Valley Music Olympic Invitational.
He is one of three Hawaii teachers to reach the finals in the Farmers Insurance Thank America’s Teachers Dream Big Teacher Challenge.
The Music Olympics would be open to public, private and home-schooled students.
They would compete in various categories from solo instrumental to large ensemble.
Morita says the money would go to purchasing quality instruments – and audio and video equipment – so students can record themselves.
