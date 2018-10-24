Dream Big Teacher Challenge: A Big Island elementary teacher hopes to build a telescope observatory

CAPTAIN COOK (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s not a $1.6 billion dollar jackpot, but some local teachers are in the running for a ton of money to help their students.
Farmers Insurance is giving $100,000 dollars to five teachers across the country for innovative programs.
There are 15 finalists and three are from Hawaii including an elementary school teacher on the Big Island.
Billy V traveled to the Big Island to talk story with to one of those special teachers this morning about what she hopes to accomplish if she wins.
Leimamo Lind-Strauss teaches third grade at tiny Hookena Elementary School in Captain Cook.
If she gets the prized award, she would use the money to build a telescope observatory at the school.
She left the business world to become a teacher – first as a substitute now – as a full-time teacher.
To cast your vote for the Dream Big Teacher Challenge, click here.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.