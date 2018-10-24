Dream Big Teacher Challenge: Aiea teacher dreams of a health science community center

Students would help as office staff and gain valuable learning experience.

Dream Big Teacher Challenge: Aiea teacher dreams of a health science community center
An Aiea High School teacher has a vision for a health science community center on campus.
October 24, 2018 at 10:53 AM HST - Updated October 24 at 10:53 AM

AIEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Aiea High School, one teacher is a finalist for a huge grant that would help her fulfill her vision for her students and the community.

Ryan Chatfield is one of three Hawaii teachers in the running for $100,000 grants from Farmers Insurance’s Dream Big Teacher Challenge.

Her proposal calls for creating a Health Science Community Development Center on campus.

Medical professionals could hold community flu shot clinics and diabetes screenings and students would help as office staff.

Don’t forget to vote for Hawaii’s three teachers here.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.