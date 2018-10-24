Dream Big Teacher Challenge: Aiea teacher dreams of a health science community center

AIEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Aiea High School, one teacher is a finalist for a huge grant that would help her fulfill her vision for her students and the community.
Ryan Chatfield is one of three Hawaii teachers in the running for $100,000 grants from Farmers Insurance’s Dream Big Teacher Challenge.
Her proposal calls for creating a Health Science Community Development Center on campus.
Medical professionals could hold community flu shot clinics and diabetes screenings and students would help as office staff.
