Cookie Corner unveils new cookie with a flavor twist

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Move over snickerdoodles and M&M’s, there’s a new cookie in town.
The next time you’re craving Cookie Corner, consider trying their new flavor (and winner of a recent recipe contest) Kakimochi Crunch with chocolate chips!
The new flavor is the brainchild of Cristina Nishioka of Kaimuki. She entered the “My Cookie Corner Creation Recipe Contest” which won her a trip for two to Las Vegas, courtesy of Vacations Hawaii, along with her recipe being sold in stores for a limited time.
She beat out almost 70 other entries in the contest, which were judged based on taste, visual appeal, creativity and crowd appeal.
“The Kakimochi Crunch with Chocolate Chips features a perfect combination of sweet Ghiradelli chocolate chips and savory kakimochi. It will be available for a limited time at all 14 Cookie Corner locations on Oahu,” the company said in a news release.
In addition to the trip to Vegas, Cookie Corner will also donate up to $5,000 of the sales to a charity of Nishioka’s choice, which is the Society of Women Engineers’ Mae Nakatani Nishioka Scholarship Fund.
She says her grandmother’s scholarship fund motivated her to enter the contest.
The new flavor hit the shelves on Oct. 19 and will be available for a limited time.
