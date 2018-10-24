Childhood obesity inching up in the islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Obesity rates among young people in the islands are on the rise.
That’s according to a new state-by-state report from the National Survey of Children’s Health, which ranks Hawaii 33rd highest in the nation for its childhood obesity rates.
Mississippi took the top spot in the ranking, with the highest rate of obesity (26 percent) among those 10 to 17.
In Hawaii, 14 percent of those 10 to 17 were considered obese. That’s up from 11 percent in 2016.
Meanwhile, the obesity rate among Hawaii high schoolers is 14.2 percent — the 20th highest rate in the nation.
Utah has the lowest rate of childhood obesity in the nation, at less than 9 percent.
Nationally, 16 percent of youth are considered obese. That figure is higher among boys and minorities.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.