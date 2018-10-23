Visitor numbers back to pre-eruption averages at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Things aren't exactly back to normal at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, but they're getting there.
One month after parts of the park reopened to visitors, daily visits are back up to pre-eruption averages.
That’s according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald, which said the park is consistently average about 2,000 visitors daily.
Most of the park was shut down in May, after violent explosive eruptions rocked Kilauea’s summit crater.
The eruptions damaged well-visited parts of the park, parts of which haven’t yet reopened.
But in September, after a 134-day closure, parts of the park were once again open to visitors.
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is one of the most popular attractions on the Big Island, and its closure — along with the eruptions that destroyed whole communities in lower Puna — hit tourism hard.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.