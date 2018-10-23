Trade winds to pick up a little speed, with more surf on the way

Trade winds will become locally breezy and pretty much stay that way for a few days thanks to a surface ridge of high pressure near the state. Rather pleasant weather will prevail, with the usual windward and mauka showers, especially for the eastern end of the state.
There’s a chance that trade wind showers will increase for the Big Island and maybe Maui as a weak disturbance passes to the south. We’re looking at the Tuesday night through Wednesday time frame where that could happen.
At the beach, the long-lived south swell will finally go below advisory levels by Tuesday evening, but new swells are expected to arrive Wednesday and again Friday. A moderate north-northwest swell is expected to peak Tuesday night and Wednesday. A small craft advisory is posted for the usual windier coastal waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
