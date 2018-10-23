Tavai likely out this weekend against Fresno St.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - UH will head into their fifth road game of the season without the captain of the defense.
All conference middle linebacker Jahlani Tavai is not expected to play due to an unspecified injury he suffered against Neveda this pass weekend.
The absence of Tavai in the middle of the Warrior defense doesn’t seem to have the defensive coaching staff and head coach Nick Rolovich worried heading into Saturday’s match-up against the Bulldogs.
“We would love to have Jahlani," said Rolovich." “But we’re not going to have him this week, so we don’t sit back and whine about it we make the best personal groupings we have and let some guys play.”
Hawai’i linebacker coach Mark Banker said that Junior Kana’i Picanco is expected to see significant playing time this weekend.
“The guy that elevates a little bit more now is Picanco,” said Banker. “He does a great job in his preparation and the mental aspect of it, he has a certain amount of grittiness and he is just a guy you can count on.”
No timetable has been set for how long Tavai is expected to be sidelined for. The Warriors are coming off of back to back losses for the first time this season and need one victory to become bowl eligible.
