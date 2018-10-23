Suspect in deadly Kalihi game room shooting pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of a deadly game room shooting at the end of September in Kalihi pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday morning.
The 35-year-old pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and two firearm charges.
Kesi is on trial for the death of 28-year-old Pitulo Vaipapa.
Nearly two weeks after the fatal altercation, police say the 28-year-old victim died on Oct. 14.
Court documents said Kesi walked into the establishment and approached a man playing on a gaming machine. He then allegedly hit the man in the head with a handgun, and the two started to wrestle.
Two shots were fired, and the 28-year-old victim was shot in the head. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
According to court documents, Kesi fled the scene, but later turned himself in after confessing to his sister that he had shot someone.
Kesi remains in custody at OCCC, unable to post the $500,000 bail.
The trial has been scheduled for Dec. 31.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.