Maui soccer treasurer accused of stealing $180K from youth league

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been stolen from the Hawaii Youth Soccer Association Maui Youth League and prosecutors say the league’s very own treasurer is to blame.
Federal prosecutors allege Riki Maeda diverted more than $180,000 in HYSA Maui funds into his own account for personal use between September 2014 and March 2018.
As treasurer for HYSA Maui, Maeda was responsible for collecting money remitted to the league and for handling its expenses.
Prosecutors say Maeda abused his access to a checking account that the league held at Bank of Hawaii.
According to court documents, Maeda wrote unauthorized checks to himself and forged the signatures of other league officials who had authority to the checking account.
Prosecutors say Maeda wrote false information in the memo sections of these checks to make it appear as though they were reimbursement for legitimate league expenses.
Maeda is set to first appear before the court on Nov. 1.
