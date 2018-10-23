Marine biologists make tiny (and beautiful) discovery off Big Island

A tiny octopus was found among some floating plastic marine debris.

Marine biologists make tiny (and beautiful) discovery off Big Island
(U.S. Department of the Interior/Instagram)
By HNN Staff | October 23, 2018 at 10:05 AM HST - Updated October 23 at 10:05 AM

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tiny and beautiful discovery was made among some floating plastic marine debris off the Big Island.

The U.S. Department of Interior on Monday posted an Instagram photo of a tiny octopus that was found at Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park.

The post said marine biologists discovered the little creature while taking a surface break from coral reef monitoring.

The photo shows just how small the octopus is by comparing it to a human finger.

The octopus was returned to the ocean during an ensuing dive and was placed in a small protected spot.

The Interior Department said two octopus species in Hawaii only grow to the size of a golf ball and weigh a maximum of 3 ounces. Meanwhile, the octopus ornatus, the most common species in Hawaii, grows to about 2 feet long.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.