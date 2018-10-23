Marine biologists make tiny (and beautiful) discovery off Big Island

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tiny and beautiful discovery was made among some floating plastic marine debris off the Big Island.
The U.S. Department of Interior on Monday posted an Instagram photo of a tiny octopus that was found at Kaloko-Honokohau National Historical Park.
The post said marine biologists discovered the little creature while taking a surface break from coral reef monitoring.
The photo shows just how small the octopus is by comparing it to a human finger.
The octopus was returned to the ocean during an ensuing dive and was placed in a small protected spot.
The Interior Department said two octopus species in Hawaii only grow to the size of a golf ball and weigh a maximum of 3 ounces. Meanwhile, the octopus ornatus, the most common species in Hawaii, grows to about 2 feet long.
